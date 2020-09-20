Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark engage in an animated debate over the Saints' matchup against the Raiders on Monday night. (2:18)

The New Orleans Saints sent Michael Thomas' ankle MRI to Green Bay to renowned surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, who determined that the star wide receiver has a mild high ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN.

The Saints play their Week 3 game against the Packers in Green Bay, where they will have Thomas meet in person with Anderson, who also is the Packers' team doctor.

This sets up a potentially ironic scenario in which the Packers' doctor might be the one who signs off on Thomas returning to play against his team.

While any high ankle sprain might have sidelined some players for weeks, that might not be the case with Thomas, who already has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Raiders but who surprised the Saints last week with how well he was faring despite his injury.

There is hope and even some optimism that Thomas could be back as soon as Week 3 against the Packers -- especially if Anderson is comfortable with what he sees.

Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 catches last season, limped off the field with the ankle injury just before the two-minute warning of New Orleans' season-opening victory over the Buccaneers.