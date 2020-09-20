NFL Week 2 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. We're still mostly fanless at the stadiums, but players have brought their "A" game with their outfits and cleats as they get prepared for kickoff.
Here's our roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and locker room and more.
The Week 2 NFL schedule is stacked with great matchups. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 2 game guide.
More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?
Best cleats
Golden Tate has two legends on his pregame cleats for Sunday:
.@kobebryant + @chadwickboseman = FOREVER pic.twitter.com/2ZO5xcpNog— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 20, 2020
Kobe also made it on to Darius Slay's cleats in Philly:
Mamba Mentality pic.twitter.com/0hnCkVUxyl— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2020
Best arrival looks
Apparently there's a Wild West showdown taking place Sunday, based on the arrival looks from Dak Prescott and Takkarist McKinley:
Cowboy Hat @Dak 🤠 pic.twitter.com/DY7GvaRIXq— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 20, 2020
Takk. 🤠 https://t.co/dXSXk0bWWx pic.twitter.com/HVBFvW0HeR— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 20, 2020
Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and ... The Dude???? ... make their way into Lincoln Financial Field:
Birds of a feather arrive together.@cj_wentz | @ZERTZ_86 pic.twitter.com/K1n3WP4zrx— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2020
The Dude abides.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/poXh38xVQ7— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 20, 2020
Miami's Preston Williams has arrived at Hard Rock Stadium:
A 🦄 has been spotted at @HardRockStadium.#FinsUp x @Thresort pic.twitter.com/GRKuJ6GCSx— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 20, 2020
Best brotherly reunion
Reid Ferguson and Blake Ferguson pause for a meetup before the Bills and Dolphins head into battle:
Brother love. ✊#BUFvsMIA | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/qYFCG6dAIF— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 20, 2020
Best movie reference
Not sure if this is exactly how the Saints arrived in Vegas, but we'll give them the "A" for effort here:
🎰 VEGAS BABY 🎰 pic.twitter.com/aTHjwrOC1r— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2020
Best of the rest
There's a range of emotions before a game, and that's easy to see on the faces of NFL players, even behind their masks:
Arrived & ready‼️ pic.twitter.com/217O9vyFXy— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 20, 2020
Gameday fits 🔥 #JAXvsTEN pic.twitter.com/1rLW9sRpS1— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 20, 2020
Arriving for the 1PM shift 💼#TogetherBlue | @MercedesBenzUSA pic.twitter.com/tEt6IKOTaR— New York Giants (@Giants) September 20, 2020
Back to the office. 👔 #MINvsIND pic.twitter.com/id2XwWkrSg— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 20, 2020
Clock in, lock in.#SFvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Lg93yNdd1c— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 20, 2020