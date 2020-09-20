NFL Week 2 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season. We're still mostly fanless at the stadiums, but players have brought their "A" game with their outfits and cleats as they get prepared for kickoff.

Here's our roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and locker room and more.

Best cleats

Golden Tate has two legends on his pregame cleats for Sunday:

Kobe also made it on to Darius Slay's cleats in Philly:

Best arrival looks

Apparently there's a Wild West showdown taking place Sunday, based on the arrival looks from Dak Prescott and Takkarist McKinley:

Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz and ... The Dude???? ... make their way into Lincoln Financial Field:

Miami's Preston Williams has arrived at Hard Rock Stadium:

Best brotherly reunion

Reid Ferguson and Blake Ferguson pause for a meetup before the Bills and Dolphins head into battle:

Best movie reference

Not sure if this is exactly how the Saints arrived in Vegas, but we'll give them the "A" for effort here:

🎰 VEGAS BABY 🎰 pic.twitter.com/aTHjwrOC1r — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 20, 2020

Best of the rest

There's a range of emotions before a game, and that's easy to see on the faces of NFL players, even behind their masks: