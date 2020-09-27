Vikings offense awakens with Adam Thielen TD catch, Dalvin Cook 39-yard TD run

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's fair to say Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are the Vikings offense. After all, Minnesota's seven offensive touchdowns this season have come at the hands of their top veteran playmakers.

After coughing up the football on the second play from scrimmage on Minnesota's second drive of the game, Cook gave the Vikings their first score after rushing 39 yards for a touchdown. A seven-play drive that went 76 yards in 3 minutes, 18 seconds culminated with Cook taking a handoff from Kirk Cousins up the right side of the field, aided by a solid lead block from tight end Irv Smith Jr. to open up a rushing lane. Three Titans defenders trailed Cook for the final 30 yards of his run as the running back waltzed into the endzone untouched. Following Dan Bailey's successful point after, the Vikings took a 7-6 lead, their first of the game. Cook has now scored a rushing touchdown in 14 of his last 17 games. The 39-yard run was the second-longest of his career (75-yarder versus Green Bay in 2019).

On Minnesota's next drive, its fourth of the first half, Cousins found rookie wideout Justin Jefferson on the outside for a 31-yard reception. The quarterback then rolled to his right on the ensuing play, buying himself time to find Thielen in the endzone for a 16-yard score. It was Cousins' first touchdown pass on a rollout this season. Last season, Cousins threw nine touchdown passes on rollouts, which was tied with Deshaun Watson for the most in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Jefferson, who offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said last week will be utilized more frequently, leads all Minnesota receivers with five catches for 71 yards.