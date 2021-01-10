Tom Brady, Buccaneers strike fast with 36-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown have taken the downfield connection that has blossomed over the past four weeks into the postseason.

Playing in the Bucs' first postseason game since 2007, Brady looked off Washington Football Team safety Jeremy Reaves before finding Brown on a wheel route for a 36-yard touchdown, which put the Bucs up 9-0, as Ryan Succop missed the extra point attempt.

It's Brown's first playoff game since 2017. He now has five touchdowns in his past five playoff games, including three in his past two. Brady continues to silence his critics, who doubted that at 43, he could throw the deep ball in Bruce Arians' offense.

Brady has thrown a passing touchdown of 20 or more air yards in six straight games and this is his sixth consecutive game throwing a TD pass at least 25 yards downfield, according to ESPN Statistics & Information. Including playoffs, that's the longest such streak by any QB in the past 15 seasons.