Raheem Mostert's 80-yard TD helps Niners to fast start

For the second week in a row, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert offered some early-game fireworks, going 80 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets.

Last week, Mostert had a 76-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on the Niners' second offensive series against the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday, Mostert didn't wait nearly as long, as he burst off the right side of the offensive line on a simple toss play and raced 80 yards for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 17 seconds into the game.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Mostert is the first player on any team with multiple 75-yard scrimmage touchdowns in his team's first two games since Frank Gore in 2009.

On the first play of the game...



Raheem Mostert goes 80 yards to the house!



In the process, Mostert reached a max speed of 23.09 miles per hour, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That is the fastest speed by a ball carrier on a play from scrimmage over the past five seasons, topping the mark Mostert set last week when he hit 22.75 miles per hour on his touchdown catch.

On Friday, Mostert told ESPN he actually slowed down on the long touchdown catch, but he had his sights set on breaking that record.

"I'm gonna try to [beat that speed] at least but I'm not gonna be strenuous about it because I know my speed," Mostert said. "And I know my abilities, so I'm not gonna put too much, you know, stuff on me. I just go out there and just play man."

Mostert has now scored a touchdown in eight consecutive games, the most by a 49er since Terrell Owens did it in 1998.