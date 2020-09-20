Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, will miss Sunday's game after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, team physician Anthony Casolaro said in a statement.

Both Snyders have tested negative but are following Casolaro's recommendation to quarantine as a precaution.

"Although the Snyders will not be present at today's game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the health and safety of those with whom they may come into contact is paramount," Casolaro said. "They will be with the team in spirit, watching the game from home and rooting for a Washington victory."