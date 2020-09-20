INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts second-year receiver Parris Campbell had to be carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a knee injury.

Campbell suffered the injury when he was tackled by Vikings safety Harrison Smith on a running play. The Colts receiver immediately grabbed his left knee while on the ground. The Colts' medical staff rushed on the field to tend to Campbell while fellow receiver T.Y. Hilton was on a knee next to his teammate until the cart arrived to take Campbell to the locker room.

Injuries have plagued Campbell, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft, during his first two seasons. He missed nine games during the 2019 season because of a broken hand, broken foot, sports hernia and hamstring injury.

Losing Campbell is the second substantial blow to the Colts in as many weeks. Starting running back Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1 against Jacksonville.

Safety Malik Hooker was also ruled out with an Achilles injury.