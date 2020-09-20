Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Cam Akers suffered a rib injury on the Rams' opening drive against the Philadelphia Eagles and will not return to the game.

Akers rushed for a 5-yard gain from the Eagles' 9-yard line, then was slow to get up, but eventually walked off the field with the training staff.

A second-round pick from Florida State, Akers earned the starting job out of training camp but has shared the load with veteran Malcolm Brown and second-year pro Darrell Henderson.

Against the Eagles, Akers rushed for 13 yards on three carries.

He has rushed for 52 yards on 17 carries this season.

The Rams later lost left guard Joe Noteboom to a calf injury.