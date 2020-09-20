Aaron Jones races 75 yards for TD in Packers' longest run since 2004

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Here's how to start the second half of a game: One carry. 75 yards. Touchdown.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones took the first play of the second half to the end zone for the Packers' longest rushing play since 2004, when Ahman Green scored on a 90-yard touchdown run. Jones motioned pre-snap into the backfield, squeezed between left guard Elgton Jenkins and center Corey Linsley, split Lions safeties Will Harris and Duron Harmon and was never touched again.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Jones reached a maximum speed of 20.66 mph on the run.

Jones already had a receiving touchdown - a 7-yard swing pass -- earlier in the game, giving him three for the season in a little more than six quarters after he tied for the NFL lead with 19 touchdowns in 2019.

This was just Jones' second career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdowns (third if you count playoffs).