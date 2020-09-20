EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets' already-depleted receiving corps took another hit Sunday, as Breshad Perriman injured an ankle in the second quarter and didn't return.

Perriman's injury left the Jets with Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone as their starting receivers. However, Hogan suffered a rib injury, as well. Curiously, the Jets dressed only four receivers for the game.

They went into the game without Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring), who is on injured reserve.

They also played without No. 1 running back Le'Veon Bell (hamstring), who also is on IR.

Perriman, signed in the offseason to replaced Robby Anderson, was a nonfactor in his first two games. Facing the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers secondary, he managed only two catches for 12 yards.

The Jets also lost cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion) in the second quarter.