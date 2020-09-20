Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills, and he will not return.

Jones suffered the injury on the third play of the game while chasing Stefon Diggs in coverage through traffic. He was slowed at the end of the route and, flanked by a trainer, walked into the locker room with a limp. He didn't make another appearance.

It's an important absence for Miami, as the Dolphins signed Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March with hopes that he would be a centerpiece of a revamped defense.

Without Jones, the Dolphins' top three cornerbacks are now veteran Xavien Howard, rookie Noah Igbinoghene and second-year man Nik Needham. They didn't have much success early, as Josh Allen threw for 249 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first half.