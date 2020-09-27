TD strike by Dwayne Haskins gives Washington early lead at Cleveland

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the first time this season, connecting with Dontrelle Inman against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It was Inman's first touchdown catch since Dec. 30, 2018.

It capped a second consecutive solid series for Washington, which had fallen behind 17-0 in each of its first two games. This time, Haskins looked to his left and moved his eyes and feet back to the right seam to find Inman for a 17-yard strike. Haskins completed six of his first nine passes for 71 yards as Washington went to an up-tempo attack on its first two possessions.

Inman, though, drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the touchdown when he flexed his muscles with cornerback Denzel Ward right by him.