          Panthers' Christian McCaffrey exits game vs. Buccaneers with ankle injury

          4:19 PM ET
          David Newton
            Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            Joined ESPN in 2006
          Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury Sunday on a 7-yard touchdown run with 13:30 remaining against Tampa Bay that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

          McCaffrey had 19 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 29 yards in a 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

          McCaffrey is coming off a 2019 season in which he became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

          He walked off the field with a limp after the touchdown. A trainer retaped his right ankle, but the eighth pick of the 2017 draft didn't return.

          Mike Davis finished as Carolina's primary back.