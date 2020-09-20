Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury Sunday on a 7-yard touchdown run with 13:30 remaining against Tampa Bay that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

McCaffrey had 19 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns and four catches for 29 yards in a 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey is coming off a 2019 season in which he became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

He walked off the field with a limp after the touchdown. A trainer retaped his right ankle, but the eighth pick of the 2017 draft didn't return.

Mike Davis finished as Carolina's primary back.