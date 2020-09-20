NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski redeemed himself once again, hitting a 49-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the game to give his team a 33-30 win over the Jaguars.

Gostkowski missed an extra point that would have made the score 31-23 early in the fourth quarter.

Gostkowski improves to 13-for-14 on potential go-ahead field goals in the fourth quarter for his career. He has made his last 11 such attempts.

Gostkowski hit a 51-yard field goal earlier in the game as well. That comes after his career low point last week when he missed three field goals and an extra point.

Ryan Tannehill tied a career high for single-game touchdown passes with four against the Jaguars. Tannehill threw four touchdown passes against the Houston Texans on Oct. 25, 2015, and four against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 21, 2014.