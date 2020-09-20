The Buccaneers' defense comes up huge, forcing four turnovers and stopping a fake punt attempt in their win over the Panthers. (1:35)

TAMPA, Fla. -- One week after Tom Brady threw two interceptions in a losing debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he led four touchdown drives -- two that came off turnovers -- to defeat the Carolina Panthers 31-17 for his first Buccaneers win at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Brady completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown to improve to 1-1 in NFC South play. Brady is now 49-13 in his career coming off a loss.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who managed just one catch last week and struggled to get on the same page with Brady, caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Evans carried much of the load without the Bucs' other Pro Bowl wideout, Chris Godwin, who could not clear the concussion protocol. The Bucs also received big contributions from newcomer Leonard Fournette, who slashed his way to 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

But the Bucs' defense gave Brady the biggest boost of all -- just as the future Hall of Famer capitalized on great D in his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. After holding Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara in check last week but failing to force a turnover, the Bucs' defense notched four against the Panthers.

On the Panthers' opening drive, safety Jordan Whitehead made a diving interception on a screen pass intended for Christian McCaffrey. Brady then hit Evans for 50 yards on a skinny post route, setting up a 7-yard touchdown run by Ronald Jones.

Then on the Panthers' second possession, rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. burst off the edge to sack Bridgewater and force a fumble, with Jason Pierre-Paul making the recovery. Brady then used a pump-fake to hit Evans on a back-shoulder throw for a 23-yard touchdown.

With 4:59 left in the second quarter, Brady tossed it to Fournette, who tossed it back to Brady for a 36-yard flea-flicker to Justin Watson, setting up Fournette's 1-yard touchdown run. The Bucs' third takeaway came on the Panthers' first drive of the second half, with Lavonte David forcing and recovering a fumble by Robbie Anderson. On the very next play, Brady attempted to hit Rob Gronkowski on a crossing route, but the pass sailed on him and was picked off by Donte Jackson.

Brady would have had a fourth touchdown in the fourth quarter -- off a Carlton Davis interception, the Bucs' fourth takeaway of the game -- but LeSean McCoy dropped a Brady pass in the end zone, forcing the Bucs to settle for a 33-yard field goal. Fournette delivered a gashing 46-yard touchdown run on Tampa's next possession to put the game away.