LOS ANGELES -- Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, started at quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and led the team on an opening 79-yard touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers' starting quarterback, was diagnosed with a chest injury before the game, and the team listed him as questionable to return.

Taylor wasn't on the field during warm-ups. With the offense driving up the field, Taylor jogged out of the tunnel at SoFi Stadium, watched from the sidelines for a few minutes, then returned to the locker room after Herbert scrambled to his right for a 4-yard touchdown run.

Taylor was officially ruled out in the final minutes of the first half, right before Herbert completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jalen Guyton to give the Chargers a 14-6 lead with 2:30 left in the second quarter.

Herbert completed two passes for 51 yards in that first drive, one of which was a 35-yard screen to rookie running back Joshua Kelley.

Taylor appeared on the Chargers' injury report this week with a rib injury, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice.