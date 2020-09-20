Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with assistance from his offensive line, throws for 168 yards and three TDs and adds one rushing score in the Tigers' rout of The Citadel Bulldogs. (1:13)

It's only Week 2 of the NFL season, so lots of teams can get better, but don't tell those fans clamoring for their teams to take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence in the NFL draft.

Granted, there were some bad quarterback play Sunday, so maybe some of that QB thirst was warranted. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins completed just 42% of his passes, with three interceptions. Daniel Jones, the New York Giants' top pick in the 2019 draft, had turnovers on his first two drives Sunday. Drew Lock (Denver Broncos) got hurt. Carson Wentz averaged just 5.6 yards per completion and had two picks as the Philadelphia Eagles dropped to 0-2. Then there's the New York Jets. Even with the San Francisco 49ers losing Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert to injuries, the Jets lost, 31-13. QB Sam Darnold threw for just 179 yards.

Lawrence, the golden-haired, golden-armed, Clemson junior is the Heisman Trophy front-runner. He has four TDs this season and 62 in his career.

So it's easy to see why so many fans want him so badly.

The fans of the Jets, Giants and Eagles were particularly fired up despite drafting QBs in the first round within the past five years.

There were also the "sick edits" that Lawrence probably hasn't seen since he was a high school recruit.

