By now, most people just know the Atlanta Falcons for various memes about blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Well, they did something similar Sunday, blowing a 20-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys.
According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Cowboys were 1-35 before today when trailing by 19-plus points in a half. The Falcons scored 39 points without a turnover. According to Elias, since 1933, teams were 440-0 in that scenario.
It's not as bad as leading 28-3, refusing to run the ball and allowing Tom Brady and Co. to complete an epic Super Bowl rally, but still, social media was not kind.
The Falcons after blowing a 20-point lead to the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/wausYKthNw— ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2020
Chuck felt the pain after the Falcons loss today 😅 pic.twitter.com/fr9SlJJv3W— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 20, 2020
I'll give credit to the Falcons, when they lose, they lose in style and memorable fashion. The Falcons have to be the best losers of all time.— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 20, 2020
The falcons didn't just lose that game— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 20, 2020
Omg🤯🤯— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 20, 2020
Games like the Cowboys vs. the Falcons is why I love football!!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 20, 2020
After a game like the one the Falcons had today you just want to go home to your mom.. Get your favourite meal... And let her tell you it's gonna be ok— Hugh Douglas (@Bighugh53) September 20, 2020
My Louisville Cardinals lost last night & My Atlanta Falcons lost in disbelief fashion today...You know what, I just text my wife to put me a "COLD-BREW" 🍺 on the counter so I can chug it when I walk in the house..Then I'm gone lite my🔥 Fire Pit & make s'mores with my daughter— Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) September 20, 2020
I love how Twitter's asking me "what's happening" in this picture. I can tell you what's happening. The #Falcons are choking again. That's what's happening. pic.twitter.com/AdNSz4jFcm— Greg Ledet (@GregLedet) September 20, 2020
#Saints fans watching the Falcons blow a huge lead and losing in typical epic fashion... pic.twitter.com/0bMjTfaq9V— Scott Prather (@Scott_1420) September 20, 2020
Falcons fans after blowing another lead: pic.twitter.com/1qoDCPziJ9— ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2020
Swear to god I am done wit NFL @AtlantaFalcons my goddess!!!!!— Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 20, 2020
RIP to the only fan the Falcons had left. https://t.co/YffyWQamGq— Jon DeTrinis (@JonDeTrinis) September 20, 2020