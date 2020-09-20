Greg Zuerlein's onside kick is recovered by the Cowboys, which sets up a 46-yard field goal from Zuerlein as time expires, giving Dallas a 40-39 victory over Atlanta. (0:45)

By now, most people just know the Atlanta Falcons for various memes about blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Well, they did something similar Sunday, blowing a 20-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Cowboys were 1-35 before today when trailing by 19-plus points in a half. The Falcons scored 39 points without a turnover. According to Elias, since 1933, teams were 440-0 in that scenario.

It's not as bad as leading 28-3, refusing to run the ball and allowing Tom Brady and Co. to complete an epic Super Bowl rally, but still, social media was not kind.

The Falcons after blowing a 20-point lead to the Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/wausYKthNw — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2020

Chuck felt the pain after the Falcons loss today 😅 pic.twitter.com/fr9SlJJv3W — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 20, 2020

I'll give credit to the Falcons, when they lose, they lose in style and memorable fashion. The Falcons have to be the best losers of all time. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 20, 2020

The falcons didn't just lose that game — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 20, 2020

Omg🤯🤯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 20, 2020

Games like the Cowboys vs. the Falcons is why I love football!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 20, 2020

After a game like the one the Falcons had today you just want to go home to your mom.. Get your favourite meal... And let her tell you it's gonna be ok — Hugh Douglas (@Bighugh53) September 20, 2020

My Louisville Cardinals lost last night & My Atlanta Falcons lost in disbelief fashion today...You know what, I just text my wife to put me a "COLD-BREW" 🍺 on the counter so I can chug it when I walk in the house..Then I'm gone lite my🔥 Fire Pit & make s'mores with my daughter — Harry Douglas (@HDouglas83) September 20, 2020

I love how Twitter's asking me "what's happening" in this picture. I can tell you what's happening. The #Falcons are choking again. That's what's happening. pic.twitter.com/AdNSz4jFcm — Greg Ledet (@GregLedet) September 20, 2020

#Saints fans watching the Falcons blow a huge lead and losing in typical epic fashion... pic.twitter.com/0bMjTfaq9V — Scott Prather (@Scott_1420) September 20, 2020

Falcons fans after blowing another lead: pic.twitter.com/1qoDCPziJ9 — ESPN (@espn) September 20, 2020

Swear to god I am done wit NFL @AtlantaFalcons my goddess!!!!! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 20, 2020