          Social media has fun with Atlanta Falcons' collapse to Dallas Cowboys

          Cowboys' onside kick and game-winning FG stun Falcons (0:45)

          Greg Zuerlein's onside kick is recovered by the Cowboys, which sets up a 46-yard field goal from Zuerlein as time expires, giving Dallas a 40-39 victory over Atlanta. (0:45)

          7:42 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          By now, most people just know the Atlanta Falcons for various memes about blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Well, they did something similar Sunday, blowing a 20-point lead to the Dallas Cowboys.

          According to ESPN Stats & Information research, the Cowboys were 1-35 before today when trailing by 19-plus points in a half. The Falcons scored 39 points without a turnover. According to Elias, since 1933, teams were 440-0 in that scenario.

          It's not as bad as leading 28-3, refusing to run the ball and allowing Tom Brady and Co. to complete an epic Super Bowl rally, but still, social media was not kind.