New England Patriots running back James White's father, Tyrone, died in a car accident Sunday, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed. White was inactive for the team's road game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I'm extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County," Miami Dade Police Department Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III posted on Twitter.

NBC reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to fly White to Miami, but White has decided to return home with the team.

White was clearly on the mind of his Patriots teammates. When safety Devin McCourty returned an interception for a touchdown on the Seahawks' opening drive of the game, he flashed two fingers in the air, and then eight, a reference to White's jersey number. On-field microphones picked up McCourty saying, "28, we love you bro."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a former teammate of White's at Wisconsin, shared his support before kickoff.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who played with White for six seasons in New England, also sent his thoughts to White.

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way... — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

Now in his seventh year with the Patriots, White, 28, has developed into one of the Patriots' most dependable offensive players, having been voted a captain each of the past three years.

In his role as the "passing back," he has caught 24 touchdown passes in 79 career regular-season games and needs just two more receiving touchdowns to tie the franchise record by a running back.

Since White became a regular contributor in 2015, he has more receptions (318), receiving yards (2,818) and receiving touchdowns than any running back in the NFL.