Touchdown passes aplenty for Seahawks' Russell Wilson vs. Patriots

SEATTLE -- DK Metcalf scored a game-changing touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' season opener last week, when he blew by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver on a fourth-and-3 play.

The victim on Metcalf's second touchdown of the season Sunday was the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Seahawks' second-year wide receiver showed that he has strength to go with his blazing speed when he fought through contact from Gilmore to haul in an over-the-shoulder throw from quarterback Russell Wilson, leading to a 54-yard touchdown.

Russell Wilson makes a perfect throw to DK Metcalf for the 54-yard TD!







The play tied the Seahawks-Patriots matchup at 14 midway through the second quarter. According to ESPN Stats & Information, that was the first touchdown Gilmore has allowed as the nearest defender in coverage since 2018. Last season, Gilmore had a league-high 96 targets without allowing a TD.

Gilmore has been shadowing Metcalf for much of the game's first half.

Oh my goodness @DMoeSwagg23 gets his feet in!!



Q3: SEA 21, NE 17





And midway through the third quarter, Wilson threw a beauty of a pass, a 38-yard touchdown to wide receiver David Moore. The Seahawks moved ahead of the Patriots, 21-17, with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson's 38-yard TD pass had a completion probability of 6.3% -- the lowest completion probability on a completed pass this season and the third-lowest in the history of the metric (since 2017).

.@DangeRussWilson finds rookie Freddie Swain for his fourth TD pass of the game!







Wilson threw his fourth touchdown of the game, a 21-yard strike to Freddie Swain with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.