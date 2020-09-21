Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King took to social media to briefly air grievances over his team's crushing 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and his lack of playing time, voicing his displeasure with a series of tweets.

"Is there a reason I'm not on the field?" King asked in one of his tweets posted on Sunday night, which was accompanied by a thinking emoji. "Some people want to know." In another tweet, he wrote: "I'll continue to do my job but I'm going to need answers real soon."

King, a slot corner who can also play safety, was a fixture in the Chargers' secondary in 2019 and was expected to have an increased role after Derwin James' season-ending knee injury. But King has played only 41 defensive snaps through the first two weeks, fifth among members of the Chargers' secondary.

The Chargers limited the visiting Chiefs to only six first-half points and led by three with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team on back-to-back drives that totaled a combined 102 yards and led to two field goals, the last one from 58 yards out in overtime.