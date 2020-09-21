Ryan Clark explains why the Panthers will have a hard time competing while Christian McCaffrey is sidelined for multiple weeks. (0:37)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to be sidelined a month with a high ankle sprain he suffered Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey was injured with 13:30 remaining in Carolina's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He had 18 rushes for 59 yards and two touchdowns and four catches before the injury, which occurred during a 7-yard touchdown run. He walked off the field with a limp after the touchdown and did not return.

The Panthers made McCaffrey the NFL's highest-paid running back during the offseason with a four-year, $64 million extension.

McCaffrey is coming off a 2019 season in which he became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.