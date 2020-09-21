Deshaun Watson scrambles and finds Darren Fells in the endzone to get the Texans on the board. (0:17)

HOUSTON -- After Houston Texans rookie defensive tackle Ross Blacklock was ejected on Sunday against the Ravens for throwing a punch, teammate J.J. Watt called it a "stupid" and "selfish" play.

"It's stupid. It's selfish," Watt said after the game. "It was a stupid play. It was selfish. It's something -- I mean, I've spoken to Ross before and so it pisses me off. It's a very selfish move. Late in the game, and it's dumb, very dumb to hurt your team in that type of setting for no reason."

The punch was not shown on the TV broadcast, and on Sunday night, Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he didn't see what happened. Monday morning, O'Brien told reporters that an official told him Blacklock was ejected for a punch.

"I've spoken to him, and I didn't see it on the tape," O'Brien said. "But I know that it happened. So yeah, I've spoken to him.

"I just know what the official told me. ... I didn't see it either, but the official told me that he threw a punch, which I think you probably already know. I'm just saying that's what the official told me, and we have addressed it and we will continue to address it today."

The punch happened with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, with the Texans trailing the Ravens 30-16. Baltimore went on to win 33-16, as Houston dropped to 0-2.

During the offseason, Blacklock, a second-round pick from TCU, told reporters that "just being able to play next to [Watt] and play with him, it's an honor. I'm trying to learn as much as I can while I'm here and while he's here."