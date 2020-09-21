After being forced out of bounds, Saquon Barkley clutches at his right knee in pain and has to be helped off the field. (0:21)

An MRI has confirmed that running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game, the New York Giants announced Monday.

Barkley was carried off the field by trainers after a run early in the first quarter of the 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Barkley was hurt as he ran toward the sideline and was being tackled by Bears safety Eddie Jackson. He grabbed at the knee as he was headed to the ground.

Barkley was later carted to the locker room and slammed his fist in disgust. He had four rushes for 28 yards before exiting. His season will likely end with 19 rushes for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

Barkley, 23, is in his third professional season after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. After a huge rookie season in which he accumulated more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage, he was hampered by a high ankle sprain last year. He missed three games and was not at 100 percent in several others.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.