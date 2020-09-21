New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman sprained his ankle and will be considered week-to-week, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perriman's injury left the Jets with Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone as their starting receivers for the 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

They went into the game without Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring), who is on injured reserve.

Perriman, signed in the offseason to replace Robby Anderson, was a nonfactor in his first two games. Facing the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers secondary, he managed only two catches for 12 yards.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.