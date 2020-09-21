INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts safety Malik Hooker suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hooker was injured in the second quarter of the game Sunday. He was walking with a noticeable limp to the locker room prior to the end of the first half.

Hooker is the second Colts player in as many weeks to suffer a season-ending Achilles injury. Running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles in the first half of Indianapolis' Week 1 loss at Jacksonville. And like Mack, Hooker, too, is in the final year of his contract after the Colts decided not to pick up his fifth-year option.

This is the second season-ending injury that has happened to Hooker, a former first-round pick. He tore his ACL in Week 7 of his rookie season in 2017. Hooker will end this season with seven tackles in two games.

Rookie Julian Blackmon is expected to replace Hooker and start alongside of Khari Willis at safety.

Blackmon, a third-round pick out of Utah, had two tackles and two passes defended against the Vikings, which was his first game since tearing his ACL in the Pac-12 championship game in December 2019.