PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles left guard Isaac Seumalo will be placed on injured reserve, according to coach Doug Pederson. Seumalo hurt his knee in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It is another blow to an offensive line that has been battered by injuries in recent months.

Seumalo exited midway through the second quarter after having the back of his leg rolled up on during a run play to Miles Sanders. Seumalo was replaced in the lineup by Matt Pryor.

Philadelphia lost standout right guard Brandon Brooks (Achilles) and left tackle Andre Dillard (pectoral) to long-term injuries this summer. Lane Johnson missed Week 1 following ankle surgery in August to repair a torn tendon.

Johnson is not 100 percent healthy but returned to action against the Rams, helping the offensive front rebound after a rough outing at Washington.

This season, players can return from injured reserve after a minimum of three weeks, making Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens the earliest Seumalo could return to the lineup. The Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday before heading out on the road for games against the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers.