The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a one-year deal with free-agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah after Nick Bosa suffered a likely ACL injury, a source tells ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The deal is expected to be finalized this week after Ansah passes COVID-19 protocols, the source said.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after his team's 31-13 victory over the New York Jets that Bosa "most likely" tore the ACL in his left knee when he was injured in the first quarter.

The Seattle Seahawks didn't get much out of Ansah after signing him last offseason to a one-year deal that included $6 million guaranteed, an amount that reflected his Pro Bowl pedigree but also the uncertainty with his health after shoulder injuries that limited him to seven games during his final season with the Detroit Lions.

Ansah, 31, missed the 2019 offseason program while recovering from shoulder surgery and later a groin injury. He didn't start practicing until late in training camp and didn't make his season debut until Week 3. He made one start in 11 regular-season games -- with most of his 325 defensive snaps coming in a sub-package role -- and finished with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 recoveries. He missed Seattle's divisional-round loss with a neck injury.

Ansah, who made an additional $2.53 million in per-game roster bonuses last season, has recorded 50.5 sacks in 91 regular-season games since the Lions drafted him fifth overall out of BYU in 2013. The native of Ghana made his lone Pro Bowl in 2015 after a career-best 14.5 sacks and played on a franchise tag in 2018.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.