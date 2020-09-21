The Seattle Seahawks fear that outside linebacker/defensive end Bruce Irvin has a torn ACL, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irvin will undergo more tests, the source told Schefter.

He was injured with just over four minutes left in the Seahawks' 35-30 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll said postgame that initial indications were that Irvin sprained his knee, but he backed off of that comment when asked about it during his Monday morning radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Bruce Irvin was injured late in Sunday night's win over the Patriots and the Seahawks fear he has a torn ACL, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

"I don't know that," Carroll said. "I know Bruce's attitude was so strong. He was such a stud about it. He wanted to get up off the field right away, and the whole thing. He might have been -- I don't know. I don't know yet, but he was hurt, for sure. He got banged pretty good and all that. So we'll have to wait and see. Again, we don't have the results."

The Seahawks signed the 32-year-old Irvin to a one-year, $5.5 million deal in March, bringing him back to the team that drafted him 15th overall in 2012. Irvin has been Seattle's starting strong-side linebacker and a pass-rushing end in nickel situations.

With 52 career sacks, he's the most accomplished member of a Seahawks pass-rush group that entered the season as one of the team's biggest question marks after not re-signing Jadeveon Clowney.

The Seahawks also lost defensive back Marquise Blair to a knee injury Sunday night. Carroll didn't give an update on Blair's status on his radio show Monday but said postgame that Blair's injury is likely "fairly serious." Blair is Seattle's nickelback but had moved to free safety Sunday night after Quandre Diggs was ejected.