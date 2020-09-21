Anthony Lynn praises Justin Herbert's performance against the Chiefs, but affirms that Tyrod Taylor is the Chargers' starter as long as he's healthy. (1:05)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said there were "complications" with quarterback Tyrod Taylor's treatment for chest pains Sunday but Taylor is "recovering well."

Lynn did not elaborate on what led to Taylor being hospitalized, but he said the quarterback was home Sunday night and at practice Monday.

Though rookie Justin Herbert played well in his first start -- a 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs -- he's still the team's No. 2 quarterback as long as Taylor is healthy.

"If Tyrod is 100 percent, he's our quarterback," Lynn said. He added that Herbert is "a backup for a reason."

Lynn, however, said he doesn't have enough information yet to assess Taylor's chance of playing Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

If Herbert gets the nod again, he'll be more prepared this time, as Lynn said he'll get his rookie quarterback "more reps in practice until Tyrod's back."

The late change at quarterback came as a surprise to everyone, including starting running back Austin Ekeler, who said he didn't know Herbert was starting until "everyone else knew."

Ekeler complimented Herbert, saying the first-round pick "handled himself well" and, in taking a few hits, showed his toughness and athleticism.

Herbert was 22-for-33 for 311 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also ran 4 yards for a score.