The NFL fined three head coaches -- Denver's Vic Fangio, Seattle's Pete Carroll and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan -- $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In addition, the league fined each coach's team an additional $250,000, sources said.
The $1,050,000 in fines comes on the heels of a memo the league sent last Monday reinforcing its requirement that coaches wear face coverings at all time on the sidelines during games, threatening discipline for those who don't comply.
The sharply worded message, written by executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, came in response to wide variance in compliance during the first Sunday of the 2020 season.
The New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton and Raiders' Jon Gruden, whose teams played Monday night in Las Vegas, also were seen not wearing their masks often during the first half.