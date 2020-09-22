Adam Schefter explains why the NFL has brought the hammer down with heavy fines on multiple teams - including the Seahawks, 49ers and Broncos - for mask violations during their games. (0:39)

The NFL fined three head coaches -- Denver's Vic Fangio, Seattle's Pete Carroll and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan -- $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition, the league fined each coach's team an additional $250,000, sources said.

The $1,050,000 in fines comes on the heels of a memo the league sent last Monday reinforcing its requirement that coaches wear face coverings at all time on the sidelines during games, threatening discipline for those who don't comply.

Seattle's Pete Carroll was one of three head coaches handed a $100,000 fine by the NFL for failing to comply with the league's face covering requirement on Sunday, sources told ESPN. Elaine Thompson/AP

The sharply worded message, written by executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, came in response to wide variance in compliance during the first Sunday of the 2020 season.

The New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton and Raiders' Jon Gruden, whose teams played Monday night in Las Vegas, also were seen not wearing their masks often during the first half.