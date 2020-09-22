LAS VEGAS -- Raiders left guard Richie Incognito, a Pro Bowl alternate last season and four-time Pro Bowler, left the Raiders' Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints with an Achilles' injury.

Incognito, 37, was listed as limited in practice on Friday and Saturday with the injury but was replaced by rookie John Simpson in the second quarter. Incognito stood on the sidelines, hands on his hips and a ball cap on his head as he talked with injured and inactive right tackle Trent Brown in the second quarter.

Through six quarters of the 2020 season, the Raiders have lost Incognito, Brown (calf) and Brown's replacement Sam Young (groin) to injury. Denzelle Good, normally a guard, started at right tackle after replacing Young, who had replaced Brown, in Carolina last week.

Incognito has been one of general manager Mike Mayock's best free-agent signings since coming to the Raiders after the 2018 season, a year after Incognito took a one0year retirement. Incognito, who has had his share of both on- and off-the-field issues, has not been a distraction for the Raiders since signing a "prove-it deal" and then getting a two-year contract extension worth up to $14 million, with more than $6 million guaranteed.