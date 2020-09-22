Dwayne Haskins passes to Terry McLaurin on a slant route and he cruises into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:17)

The Washington Football Team placed guard Brandon Scherff on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Scherff has a sprained right MCL and is expected to miss three to five weeks, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

Players must miss a minimum of three weeks when placed on IR under rules instituted for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Ron Rivera had said on his Zoom news conference Monday that the team received good news about Scherff, but that he would still miss time.

Wes Schweitzer will replace Scherff, as he did Sunday. Schweitzer has made 36 career starts.

Scherff is playing this season on a franchise tender after being tagged by the team, for which he has played his entire career since being drafted fifth overall in 2015. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has missed time for injury each of the previous two seasons.

Washington promoted Cam Sims from its practice squad Tuesday in a corresponding move. Sims is a third-year receiver who has two career NFL catches. He mostly has been used on special teams.

Washington travels to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday.

ESPN's John Keim and The Associated Press contributed to this report.