Philip Rivers finds Zach Paschal on first-and-goal for a two-yard touchdown to extend the Colts' lead. (0:16)

The Indianapolis Colts placed wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Malik Hooker on injured reserve Tuesday.

On Monday, coach Frank Reich said Campbell would "miss some time" with a MCL/PCL injury in his left knee.

Campbell will be out at least until Week 6 as a trip to the injured reserve this season lasts a minimum of three weeks.

Hooker is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles injury in Sunday's win.