The Seattle Seahawks are placing wide receiver Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve, a source confirms to ESPN.

Dorsett has missed the Seahawks' first two games with a sore foot that he had been dealing with long before signing a one-year, minimum-salary deal with Seattle in March. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dorsett would not play this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

In each of the first two weeks of the season, Dorsett was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday then didn't practice Friday.

"We're looking to figure out how to work this out," he said. "We need to give him a break to make sure that his foot is healed and back. He tried to get back [last] week to play in this past game and couldn't do it, so we have to give him more time than that ..."

A new rule in 2020 means Dorsett only has to spend a minimum of three weeks on injured reserve. The Seahawks have a bye in Week 6 after their games against Dallas, the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings. That makes Dorsett eligible to return in Week 7, a Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL Network first reported that Dorsett was heading to IR.

The 27-year-old Dorsett was a first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015. He was competing with David Moore to be Seattle's No. 3 wide receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf but was in and out of practice due to his sore foot.

The Seahawks are filling one of their three open roster spots by promoting defensive back Linden Stephens from their practice squad, a source confirms to ESPN. Stephens, who can play nickelback, was on the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster after a strong training camp but was waived the next day.

Seattle's three open roster spots come from Dorsett, linebacker Bruce Irvin and nickelback Marquise Blair on IR. Offensive lineman Kyle Fuller is a candidate to fill another spot now that he's served his two-game suspension.