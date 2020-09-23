EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants are signing former Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman after losing Saquon Barkley for the season.

Freeman and the Giants agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, Freeman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Freeman is expected to sign the contract Wednesday morning, practice with the Giants later Wednesday and could play as soon as Sunday.

"Devonta turned down more money from other teams because he likes the opportunity with the Giants best," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Barkley tore the ACL in his right knee in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears. Dion Lewis played every snap in his absence.

Freeman, 28, spent the first six years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He has two 1,000-yard rushing seasons (2015-16) and has averaged 4.2 yards per carry throughout his career.

But Freeman had 656 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 184 carries (3.6 average) last season. The Falcons let him walk as a free agent this offseason and instead signed Todd Gurley.

Freeman had other opportunities this offseason. He turned down a deal that could have been worth $3 million with the Seattle Seahawks and recently visited with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the Giants offer Freeman the best opportunity for touches with Barkley lost for the season. They have Lewis and Wayne Gallman on the active roster. Veteran Rod Smith is on the practice squad.

"Wayne and Dion are definitely guys that will factor in," coach Joe Judge said Monday. "We'll work to their strengths -- they are two different types of backs. Both of them have a degree of toughness. Wayne's got that long speed, get him ranging out and get him really moving. Dion's got that real good short-area quickness and burst to get going. He does a great job of finding small seams and getting through the hole. They are both different guys; we're going to have to work with what they do well to give them an opportunity to be successful."

Now add Freeman, who visited the Giants on Tuesday, to the mix.

Barkley was placed on injured reserve earlier Tuesday. Cornerback Ryan Lewis was added to the active roster.