Biggest Week 3 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Outlook for Julio Jones, Davante Adams and more

The 2020 NFL season heads into Week 3 highlighted by a matchup of undefeated AFC powers in the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

The Chiefs might be without Darrel Williams (ankle), their best power running back, while Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley is nursing hip and ankle injuries.

Elsewhere, the status of a pair of star receivers is in doubt with the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (hamstring) and the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) nursing injuries. The injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers likely won't get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) back for their game against the New York Giants, but tight end George Kittle might return.

Here's a look at the biggest injuries for every team:

AFC EAST

Are Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano healthy enough to play? The Bills were gashed by the Dolphins in the middle of the field in Week 2, in large part due to the absences of their two starting linebackers. Both players were at practice Wednesday -- a positive sign with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee coming to town on Sunday. Buffalo will need all hands on deck to control the Rams' passing attack. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

CB Bryon Jones (groin/Achilles) is out for Thursday's game against Jacksonville and the Dolphins are also dealing with CB Xavien Howard being bothered by a knee injury. Rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene likely will start in Jones' place. It's not a good time to have issues in the secondary because the Jaguars are averaging 294 yards per game passing and QB Gardner Minshew ranks in the top 10 in completion percentage and passer rating. -- Michael DiRocco

Starting center David Andrews missed Wednesday's practice with a hand injury. He's been solid the first two weeks of the season, and his potential absence would be a setback Sunday. "He's the piece that holds it all together," starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn said. -- Mike Reiss

The Jets have major issues at wide receiver. Breshad Perriman (ankle) is expected to miss two games. Jamison Crowder (hamstring), who sat out last week, is a question mark. It leaves Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone as their starting three, which could make for another long day for QB Sam Darnold. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The Ravens didn't practice, so there was no official injury report for Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The most high-profile injury is OT Ronnie Stanley, who played last week despite dealing with hip and ankle injuries. Asked about his status for Monday's game against the defending Super Bowl champions, Stanley said Wednesday, "It's going to take a lot to keep me out of this one." -- Jamison Hensley

Will the Bengals regain the services of Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels against the Eagles? Last week, the absence of the two defensive tackles was very notable as the Browns racked up 215 rushing yards. If the Bengals are without both again, shoring up the rush defense could be a big problem. And if that happens, that will also affect the Bengals' pass rush, which has also struggled through the first two weeks. If neither player can practice by Thursday, it's hard to see either playing in Philadelphia. -- Ben Baby

After sitting out Week 2 with an ankle injury, right tackle Jack Conklin said he expects to be 100% again by the end of the week and will play against Washington's talented defensive line. -- Jake Trotter

David DeCastro is back at practice, but will he play in Sunday's game against the Texans? The veteran guard practiced for the first time since training camp on Wednesday, but he was sporting a hefty brace on his left knee. Earlier in the week, coach Mike Tomlin said DeCastro's participation this week would be their guide for his availability. If DeCastro has any setbacks the Steelers showed last week they have a solid backup in rookie Kevin Dotson, who didn't allow a sack. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt played only 68% of defensive snaps in Week 2 because he was dealing with a groin injury last week. "As the game kind of got away from us at the end, just being very smart about what had to be handled moving forward," Watt said. He felt "great" at practice on Wednesday and said his groin "feels much better this week than it did last week." -- Sarah Barshop

Tight end Jack Doyle continues to be out with a knee and ankle injury. Coach Frank Reich has yet to go into any details on when he expects Doyle back. The good news for the Colts is that Mo Alie-Cox is coming off a career game against Minnesota as Doyle's replacement. Alie-Cox had five catches for 111 yards against the Vikings to show that he's capable of continuing to fill in as the starter. -- Mike Wells

C Brandon Linder (knee) and K Josh Lambo (left hip) are out for Thursday's game. The Jaguars do have experience behind Linder in Tyler Shatley. He has started 15 games in seven years with the Jaguars. However, the Jaguars are going with rookie Brandon Wright to replace Lambo. Lambo has made 95% of his field-goal attempts in his four seasons with the Jaguars. -- Michael DiRocco

The Titans managed to score 33 points without WR A.J. Brown last week. Brown was limited in practice last Wednesday before being held out of practice the rest of the week and ruled out for Week 2. Brown missed his third consecutive practice on Wednesday due to a bone bruise. If Brown is unable to go on Sunday, the Titans will have to rely on a more balanced attack against the Vikings. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

What will the Broncos do to adjust to the short-term loss of quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder), who they built an entire offseason plan around on offense? Jeff Driskel, who played 64 of the Broncos' 77 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Steelers, will get the start against Tampa Bay. He is fairly mobile, but they may have to adjust in pass protection or they'll be replacing Driskel as well given they surrendered seven sacks and 19 quarterback hits against the Steelers. The Broncos should give Driskel snaps in two tight end looks and add rollout and play-action to slow the Buccaneers' defensive front. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs protected veteran RB DeAndre Washington on their practice squad this week, an indication they don't feel backup Darrel Williams will be ready to go on Monday night against the Ravens. Williams injured his ankle last week. The Chiefs also have starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and backup Darwin Thompson but they have no one else quite like the 224-pound Williams, their best power runner. In his third season with the Chiefs, Williams has seniority over the other backs and the trust of the coaching staff in all situations. -- Adam Teicher

Raiders trainers put in a lot of work on Josh Jacobs during the home opening-win against the Saints Monday night. With the second-year running back missing practice on Wednesday with a hip issue, alarm bells are ringing. Yes, quarterback Derek Carr is in control of the offense and tight end Darren Waller is a force who also sat out practice with a knee issue. But the offense flows through Jacobs. If he cannot go on a short week in New England, they turn to Jalen Richard, who is more a change-of-pace pass-catching back, and Devontae Booker, who has a lot to prove in the Raiders system. -- Paul Gutierrez

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will not start because of a chest injury and a pain-killing injection that accidentally punctured his lung. Rookie Justin Herbert will make his second straight start. -- Shelley Smith

NFC EAST

The Cowboys will be challenged at cornerback this week with starter Chidobe Awuzie expected to miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain. The Cowboys lost Anthony Brown last week to broken ribs suffered in practice. Daryl Worley took over for Awuzie last week vs. Atlanta but it is possible Brandon Carr could also see some action at cornerback although his focus had been at safety since signing prior to Week 1. In training camp, Worley played both cornerback spots as well as the nickel spot and safety. His versatility is a plus but now he likely will be counted on as the right cornerback. -- Todd Archer

The Giants have injury concerns but not really for this week. Star running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is out for the season and WR Sterling Shepard (turf toe) landed on injured reserve. That will keep him out at least three weeks. The only players on this week's injury report are reserve safety Adrian Colbert (quad) and rookie outside linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring). Colbert was limited at Wednesday's practice and Coughlin was a full participant. -- Jordan Raanan

Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor will be sidelined multiple weeks with a UCL tear in his thumb. That puts the onus on JJ Arcega-Whiteside and fellow rookie John Hightower to produce. The Eagles lean on two tight end sets more than any team in the NFL, and that certainly won't change now. -- Tim McManus

Washington receiver Steven Sims, who doubles as a returner, missed practice with a toe injury suffered in Sunday's loss at Arizona. It's uncertain how bad the injury is at this point, but it's certain that if he misses time it would be tough to replace him. Sims has caught six passes for 103 yards. Also, Washington lacks legitimate receiver depth. There are options, including Terry McLaurin, who could move inside more while rotating others at the spot. Washington can also incorporate the running backs more in the pass game -- Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic can run routes from this spot. Still, if Sims is lost, it's a blow. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

The Bears have stayed relatively healthy, but veteran outside linebacker Robert Quinn's (ankle) snap count is worth monitoring in Week 3. Quinn, who was inactive in Week 1, played just 25 of 65 total defensive snaps against the Giants. Quinn finished the game with a sack and forced fumble. "He's got really long arms, and he cuts that leverage down," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "Robert has that bend going around the edge and stays so low. It's hard for tackles and then he has some counter moves off of that." The Bears ideally want to pair Quinn with Khalil Mack as much as possible. Mack played 54 snaps against the Giants.-- Jeff Dickerson

With Kenny Golladay returning to practice Wednesday and seemingly on track to play barring a setback, the main concern for Detroit has to be its No. 1 cornerback, Desmond Trufant. He didn't work out Wednesday -- his fourth straight missed practice -- and on a defense struggling against the pass, he is needed. Detroit would likely again go with Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah if Trufant can't play. -- Michael Rothstein

Davante Adams says it's "too early to tell" whether his hamstring injury will be healed enough to play Sunday against the Saints. Adams wanted to go back into last Sunday's game against the Lions but coach Matt LaFleur held him out with the Packers up big in the second half. Adams did not practice Wednesday but said in hindsight not returning against Detroit was the right call. "It's feeling better," Adams said. "I think we're making good progress every day. But we're just going to wait it out and see. It'll probably be a decision that's made later in the week most likely, just to get a full assessment, give me the full amount of time I need to get right." Remember, as valuable as Adams is to the Packers' offense, they went 4-0 without him last year when he had a turf toe injury. -- Rob Demovsky

Injuries are piling up on Minnesota's defense. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ribs), who did not play in Indianapolis after missing three days last week, was absent from Wednesday's practice along with Mike Hughes, who has a neck injury. With linebacker Anthony Barr on injured reserve, the Vikings want to expand Troy Dye's role, but the rookie is dealing with an injured foot that kept him sidelined on Wednesday. If Dye can't play, it appears Hardy Nickerson Jr., who was called up from the practice squad, could be in line as the No. 3 linebacker. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Star wide receiver Julio Jones did not practice Wednesday after straining a previously injured left hamstring during last Sunday's loss at Dallas. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said they will take it all the way through the week with Jones to determine his availability. Jones said he couldn't run like he wanted to against Dallas, but he fought through it. Jones typically fights through injuries, but this is worth keeping an eye on. If for some reason he can't play against the Bears, the Falcons and Matt Ryan would rely more on receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage as well as tight end Hayden Hurst. The Falcons might have to run the ball more anyway with Todd Gurley against Khalil Mack and the Bears defense. -- Vaughn McClure

Everyone knows star running back Christian McCaffrey (high ankle sprain) is out 4-6 weeks, so the attention returns to the defensive front and tackle Kawann Short. Short (foot) was on the field in sweats for Wednesday's practice and coach Matt Rhule is encouraged enough to think the two-time Pro Bowl selection could be ready for the Chargers. The Panthers need Short next to first-round pick Derrick Brown to help a defense that has an NFL-low zero sacks and six pressures. -- David Newton

Receiver Michael Thomas' status remains uncertain after he missed last week's game with a high ankle sprain. The team didn't practice Wednesday, but they listed Thomas as a DNP on their "estimated" injury report. We'll learn more when they actually practice on Thursday and Friday. This week would be a surprisingly-early return from that type of injury. But the Saints didn't place Thomas on injured reserve, which means they hope he can miss less than three games. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs are actually in much better shape with injuries compared to the last two weeks. Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin cleared the concussion protocol Monday and is expected to play in Denver, while their other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, is no longer even on the injury report with a hamstring injury. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Christian Kirk missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury that he suffered Sunday against Washington that, at the time, coach Kliff Kingsbury said was just "a little tightness." But Kirk wasn't in uniform on Wednesday and was seen working out on the side with a trainer. If he can't play against the Lions this week, the Cardinals will have the option of using either Trent Sherfield, Andy Isabella or KeeSean Johnson, who's returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list. -- Josh Weinfuss

Rookie running back Cam Akers separated rib cartilage in the opening series of a Week 2 win over the Eagles and is now considered day to day, according to Rams coach Sean McVay. Through two weeks, Akers has been the starter, but he's playing in a rotation with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. If he is unable to play Sunday, look for Brown or Henderson to start, but expect that carries will continue to be shared. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers have many injury questions right now but with it looking increasingly unlikely that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will play against the Giants on Sunday, all eyes turn to tight end George Kittle and his sprained left knee. Kittle was limited in practice Wednesday and will be evaluated as the week goes on. In normal circumstances, Kittle would probably be able to return this week but given the 49ers' concerns about the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium, they might opt to err on the side of caution and hold him out another week. -- Nick Wagoner

Defensive end Rasheem Green has yet to be cleared from the neck stinger that forced him to miss Seattle's win over New England last week, so his status for Sunday's game against Dallas is up in the air. "He's not feeling that bad but he's still got a little something going on that we've got to wait through it and see which day it turns," coach Pete Carroll said. Green's iffy status is magnified by the loss of Bruce Irvin to a season-ending knee injury. -- Brady Henderson