Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said that star receiver Julio Jones re-injured his left hamstring in Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and that the team will monitor Jones' status through the week to determine his availability for this week's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Jones admitted after the Dallas game that his injured hamstring affected his ability to run and even said it factored in "a little'' when he dropped a pass from fellow wide receiver Russell Gage that could have been a game-changing, 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter. After the play, Jones was on the sideline getting his left leg stretched out.

"He definitely strained it in the game from where he felt from Wednesday and Thursday and Friday of doing reps and going through it," Quinn said. "We'll take it all the way through [the week]. This is a guy who really understands his body, knows how to work through it. But in his defense, certainly he was ready to go and battle for it all the way through."

Jones had just two catches for 24 yards on four targets against the Cowboys. Quinn pointed out how Jones still drew double-teams and created "assists" for his fellow receivers. Emerging star Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets; Russell Gage had six catches for 46 yards and one touchdown on nine targets.

Quinn said last week that Jones' hamstring has been bothering him for a few weeks. Jones appeared to tweak it first during a scrimmage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 28. Jones was spotted wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg and rubbing the hamstring during a Sept. 1 practice.

The hamstring didn't appear to hamper Jones in a 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks as he caught nine passes for 157 yards on 12 targets.

Jones, who has dealt with minor nagging injuries throughout his career, missed one game last season to a shoulder injury.

The Falcons have a number of players banged up, including starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (MCL), safety and captain Ricardo Allen (hyperextended elbow), projected starting cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot), linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), and defensive linemen Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), Takk McKinley (groin), Marlon Davidson (knee), and Charles Harris (ankle).