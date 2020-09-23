        <
        >

          NFL mourns death of Hall of Famer, Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers on social media

          play
          Clark, Howard remember Bears legend Gale Sayers (2:39)

          Ryan Clark and Desmond Howard react to the death of Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers. (2:39)

          1:03 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Condolences poured out on social media from sports figures mourning the death of Hall of Famer Gale Sayers at the age of 77.

          Nicknamed the Kansas Comet, Sayers was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977 despite playing just seven seasons, all with the Bears. At 34, he was the youngest player ever inducted.

          Sayers was a five-time All-Pro who averaged 5 yards per carry for his career and twice led the league in rushing, including in 1969 (1,032 yards) after having torn the ACL and MCL in his right knee late in the previous season. An injury to his left knee in 1970 was too much for him to overcome, and he retired in 1971.

          His career numbers of 4,956 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground came primarily over five seasons, as he played sparingly in 1970 and '71.

          In Chicago and the Hall of Fame

          Former and current players around the NFL

          And from celebrities and admirers around the country