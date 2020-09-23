JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are placing kicker Josh Lambo on injured reserve with a left hip injury and will use a rookie kicker in Thursday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Center Brandon Linder also will miss Thursday's game because of a knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. Receiver DJ Chark is questionable with a chest/back injury.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, ruled out starting cornerback Byron Jones with groin/Achilles injuries.

Lambo will miss at least three games while on injured reserve, leaving undrafted rookie Brandon Wright, who played at Georgia State, to take his place.

Lambo, who has made 95% of his field goal attempts in four seasons with the Jaguars, had made all three of his field goal attempts and was 6-of-7 on PATs in the first two games this season.

Chark, who has seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in two games, was hurt on his 45-yard catch against the Titans when he hit the ground hard after he went up to catch the ball.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said Linder would not be placed on IR. Veteran Tyler Shatley will start in Linder's place against the Dolphins.