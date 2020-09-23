Russell Wilson puts on a show with 288 yards passing and five touchdowns through the air in the Seahawks' victory over the Patriots. (2:15)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson never has received a vote in NFL MVP balloting, but he's the favorite to win the award now.

A strong start and increased betting interest have propelled Wilson to the top of the odds to win the NFL's regular-season MVP at sportsbooks around the nation. Wilson entered the season behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, last season's award-winner, in MVP odds.

Wilson's gotten off to an electric start, though, vaulting him to the top of the boards. After beginning the season at 10-1, Wilson is now the favorite at +320 to win MVP at William Hill sportsbooks. Mahomes is next at +450, followed by Jackson at +500.

Wilson has thrown nine touchdown passes in leading the Seahawks to opening wins over the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. His nine touchdown passes in two games are tied for the second-most ever through two games, behind Mahomes' 10 in 2018.

Wilson has completed 52 of 63 passes for 610 yards, with a 9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through two weeks. According to Elias Sports Bureau, Wilson's 82% completion rate is the highest in NFL history after two weeks with a minimum of 50 attempts.

Bettors have taken notice.

Since the season kicked off, Wilson has attracted 21% of the money wagered on the MVP odds at William Hill, the most of any player. Over the last week at DraftKings, 43% of the money and 32% of MVP bets placed have been on Wilson, by far the most of any player.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has seen his MVP odds improve from 20-1 to 12-1 at William Hill. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton also has seen his MVP odds improve from 100-1 to 33-1.