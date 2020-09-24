Defensive tackle Damon Harrison, who openly contemplated retirement after last season, has decided to play this season and is scheduled to visit next week with the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old Harrison, a 2016 first-team All-Pro, also has received interest from the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals, the source told Schefter.

The veteran defensive lineman, known as "Snacks," was released by the Detroit Lions in what he called "a mutual agreement" on Feb. 25. He had two years remaining on his deal after signing an $11 million extension in August.

Damon Harrison said at the end of last season that he was contemplating retirement after he played through a multitude of injuries and "wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to." Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire

After sitting out all of the spring workouts last year, Harrison, one of the top run-stoppers in the league, was placed on the non-football injury list before signing the extension, which converted much of his base salary into a $7.5 million signing bonus.

By the end of the 2019 season, Harrison said he was contemplating retirement after he played through a multitude of injuries and "wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to."

The Lions traded for Harrison on Oct. 25, 2018, sending a fifth-round pick to the New York Giants. That season, he was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 3 interior defender in the NFL with the best run-stop percentage in the league (16%).

In April, he said on the Green Light podcast, hosted by former NFL player Chris Long, that he "was angry" at the trade and was "hell-bent on getting out" of the Motor City.

Originally undrafted out of William Penn, Harrison appeared in 117 games with the New York Jets, Giants and Lions, starting 110 of them. He has 485 career tackles with 24 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defended and 4 forced fumbles.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.