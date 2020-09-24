Louis Riddick breaks down what we can expect from Lamar Jackson when the Ravens take on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. (1:05)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is in the NFL's concussion protocol and his status for Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens was unclear.

Watkins was not scheduled to practice on Thursday as the Chiefs began preparations for the Ravens.

"It's more neck right now than the other part,'' coach Andy Reid said. "He's working through it.''

Watkins was knocked out of last Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after catching a pass and being hit in the head by linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was not penalized. Reid after the game called the hit "very questionable.''

"We're not supposed to have those [hits] in our game,'' Reid said.

Watkins is third on the Chiefs with eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman are the next wide receivers on the depth chart and would get most of the snaps that otherwise would have gone to Watkins if he doesn't play against the Ravens.

"We hope to have Sammy back,'' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "Everything hopefully is trending the right way. But at the same time, it's good to have guys you can trust in there and doing what they can to try to replace what he gives us.''