        <
        >

          Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark out vs. Miami Dolphins with chest/back injury

          2:27 PM ET
          • Michael DiRoccoESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered University of Florida for 13 seasons for ESPN.com and Florida Times-Union
            • Graduate of Jacksonville University
            • Multiple APSE award winner
            Follow on Twitter

          JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled wide receiver DJ Chark out for Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

          Chark was questionable with a chest/back injury, which he suffered in the Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He was hurt when he hit the ground hard on a leaping 45-yard catch.

          The Jaguars had previously ruled center Brandon Linder (knee) out and placed kicker Josh Lambo (left hip) on injured reserve.

          Chark being out likely means that fourth-year wide receiver Dede Westbrook will be active Thursday for the first time this season. He was a healthy scratch the first two games.

          Chark has seven catches for a team-high 109 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.