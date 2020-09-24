JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled wide receiver DJ Chark out for Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Chark was questionable with a chest/back injury, which he suffered in the Jaguars' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He was hurt when he hit the ground hard on a leaping 45-yard catch.

The Jaguars had previously ruled center Brandon Linder (knee) out and placed kicker Josh Lambo (left hip) on injured reserve.

Chark being out likely means that fourth-year wide receiver Dede Westbrook will be active Thursday for the first time this season. He was a healthy scratch the first two games.

Chark has seven catches for a team-high 109 receiving yards and a touchdown this season.