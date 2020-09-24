THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have placed left guard Joe Noteboom on injured reserve and have promoted linebacker Natrez Patrick from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Thursday.

Noteboom suffered a calf strain in the second half of a Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and will miss a minimum of three games on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman David Edwards will start in Noteboom's absence.

"You hate to lose Joe, never want to see that happen," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "But because of David Edwards' approach, his willingness to just continue to get better, the amount of experience he got last year, I think is invaluable for us."

A second-year pro, Edwards started 10 games last season after Noteboom tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 6 and underwent season-ending surgery.

Patrick played mostly on special teams in 12 games last season.

The Rams are 2-0 and play the 2-0 Bills in Buffalo on Sunday.