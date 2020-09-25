Cam Robinson is ejected from the game after making contact with an official while attempting to recover a fumble. (0:18)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was ejected late in the third quarter of Thursday night's game 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins after he made contact with an official.

The foul occurred after Robinson attempted to recover quarterback Gardner Minshew's fumble. Robinson and down judge Danny Short were on the ground after the Dolphins recovered the ball, and Robinson appeared to shove Short's arm.

Short immediately threw the flag. Robinson, the Jaguars' second-round pick in 2017, was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected.

"I saw the official jump in there, and the official told me afterwards he jumped on him [while in the pile] and Cam went to push him off him," Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said. "He touched the official. That's what I was told. You can't touch an official."

Will Richardson Jr. replaced Robinson on the Jaguars' next drive.