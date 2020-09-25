Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team will take it "all the way up until our time on the day of the game" with star wide receiver Julio Jones' availability for Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Jones, who injured his left hamstring before the season then strained it again during last Sunday's 40-39 loss at Dallas, was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. Quinn said Jones would do work on the side Friday and that Jones has been involved in the game plan

Quinn went on to confirm that Jones is one of the rare players who could be available without practicing.

"The only way we'll do it is if he's ready to do his thing," Quinn said. "Take it all the way to the game with him."

With Jones being a game-time decision, the Falcons might have to rely heavily on receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage as well as tight end Hayden Hurst. When Jones missed a game last season due to a shoulder injury, Christian Blake saw more action next to Ridley and Gage.

Jones had two catches for 24 yards against the Cowboys and said the hamstring affected his ability to run.

Quinn also ruled out safety Ricardo Allen (hyperextended elbow) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot). The Falcons are expected to be without starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who suffered an MCL injury last week. Matt Gono would replace McGary in the starting lineup.