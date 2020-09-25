FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots starting center David Andrews underwent surgery on the right thumb of his snapping hand this week, a source confirmed.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the surgery, which is expected to keep Andrews out of Sunday's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders (CBS, 1 p.m. ET) and possibly beyond.

Andrews, who injured the thumb in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, did not participate in team drills on Wednesday and Thursday, although he was present at the start of practice the last two days with a wrap/cast on his right thumb that extended down to his wrist. At one point, in individual drills, he attempted to snap with his left hand.

Andrews, one of the team's captains and a key cog who makes the protection calls, is valued for his intelligence and toughness. He missed the 2019 season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, but returned to form the first two games of this year.

"He's the piece that holds it all together as the center," starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn said this week. "With all his knowledge, he's very reliable. When we don't know something, he knows the answer to it. Just him being the key piece has been helpful and great."

The Patriots could consider placing Andrews on injured reserve again this year, which would mean he would miss a minimum of three games. The Patriots' bye week comes Oct. 18, after three games, which could potentially be part of the decision-making process.

Hjalte Froholdt, a 2019 fourth-round draft choice from Arkansas who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, has been serving as one of the Patriots' backup centers in the team's 1-1 start. Veteran James Ferentz is another possibility to fill in if the Patriots elect to elevate him from the practice squad.

Of Froholdt, coach Bill Belichick said Friday morning: "He's been able to be out on the field every day and work hard and continue to get better since we've had the opportunity to begin practicing. He's still a young player that has a lot of room to grow and works very hard at it."