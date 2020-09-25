Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Leon Jacobs tore his right ACL during Thursday's loss to the Miami Dolphins and is out for the season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacobs was hurt on the seventh play of the game, a 7-yard run by Miami's Myles Gaskin. Jacobs stayed on the ground for several minutes and was taken off the field on a cart.

Cassius Marsh, whom the Jaguars signed to a one-year deal in March, replaced Jacobs in the lineup.

Jacobs, 24, has started two of the Jaguars' three games and had two tackles entering Thursday. He has started 12 games since the Jaguars drafted him in the seventh round in 2018.