NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Outside linebacker Vic Beasley will make his debut for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

Beasley has been dealing with a knee injury that limited him in practice for most of the previous two weeks. After working on a separate field with head coach Mike Vrabel, Beasley has been a full participant at practice since Thursday of last week.

The sixth-year linebacker signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans in March and took part in virtual meetings with the team during the offseason. But Beasley reported to camp 10 days late, an unexcused absence that resulted in a $500,000 fine.

"There was a little disagreement here and there, but those things are behind us. I have moved on and let bygones be bygones," Beasley said Friday. "That's something that we'll keep confidential between me and the other party. What's understood is understood. We came to an agreement, settled our differences and are both understanding of the situation. It's all smiles on both ends, and we are happy to work together."

Once Beasley got to camp he was placed on the non-football injury list. The Titans listed Beasley on the practice report with a knee injury. Beasley complimented the Titans' training staff, calling it "amazing" and saying "they have been nothing but good" for him.

As a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Beasley led the NFL with 15.5 sacks in 2015. He finished with 8.5 sacks for the Falcons last season. A questionable work ethic and passion for the game reportedly led to Beasley becoming a free agent. But he feels he's in the right place with the Titans.

"I'm excited getting to work with Vrabes, a guy who has the defensive perspective and actually played the same position that I did. That can only benefit me," Beasley said. "I love the game. I wouldn't waste nobody's time if I didn't love the game. I'm not going to give nobody half-hearted effort."

Now that he is on the field, the Titans hope to get a boost in their pass rush that can help them reach the ultimate goal. Said Beasley, "Here, we are all on the same mission -- that's to win the Super Bowl."

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury, while rookie running back Darrynton Evans is set to make his NFL debut.